Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,899. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

