Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up approximately 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.1 %

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,521. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

About Central Securities

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.