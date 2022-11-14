Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust makes up 1.9% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 348,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 7,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,237. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.