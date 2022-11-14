Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $708,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $10,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CEMEX by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEMEX by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,219,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

NYSE:CX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

