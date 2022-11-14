Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 13,818 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of MTZ traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

