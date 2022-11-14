Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.51 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $33.69.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.