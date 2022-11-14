Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.77. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,111 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $34,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

