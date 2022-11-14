Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $158.16 million and $10.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01504897 USD and is down -14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $11,731,470.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

