Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Veritex accounts for about 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Veritex worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 178,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 529,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.28. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,929. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.