Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners comprises 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners Profile

GRBK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,097. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.