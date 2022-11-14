Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 29,141 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,141 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic makes up approximately 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.97% of Key Tronic worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790. The company has a market cap of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Key Tronic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

