Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,112 shares of company stock worth $152,430 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSBK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.93. 8,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

