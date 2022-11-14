TiraVerse (TVRS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001996 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

