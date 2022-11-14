Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 636,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TITN shares. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

