Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 870.7 days.
Toho Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $33.66 during trading hours on Friday. Toho has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.
Toho Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho (TKCOF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.