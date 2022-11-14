Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 870.7 days.

Toho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $33.66 during trading hours on Friday. Toho has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

