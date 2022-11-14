Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Toshiba Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Toshiba Company Profile
