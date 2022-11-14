Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Toshiba Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.