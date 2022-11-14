TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

