TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
