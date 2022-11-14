Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.