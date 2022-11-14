Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.93.
TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
