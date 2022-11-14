Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

