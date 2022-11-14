Traders Purchase High Volume of Netflix Call Options (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 351,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 256,577 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.01. 453,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

