Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global-e Online Call Options (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 1,396 call options.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. 28,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,924. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
