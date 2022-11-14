Trek Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,896,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

