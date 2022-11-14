Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trend Micro Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $68.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
