Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $68.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.