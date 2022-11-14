Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $265.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

