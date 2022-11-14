Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.