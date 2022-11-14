Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 124,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.04. 153,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,346. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

