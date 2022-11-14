Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 557,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 106,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 477,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.81. 931,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.