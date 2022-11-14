Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.24 and its 200 day moving average is $440.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $695.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 400.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

