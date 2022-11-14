Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $343.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

