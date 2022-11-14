Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.72. The stock had a trading volume of 156,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
