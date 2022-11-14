Trust Asset Management LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 139.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.66. The company had a trading volume of 248,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

