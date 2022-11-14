Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $318.38.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

