Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

