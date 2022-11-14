Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 12.9% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Cigna by 121.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

CI stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

