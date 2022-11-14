Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Up 38.7 %

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,579. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

