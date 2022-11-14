Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Up 38.7 %
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,579. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
About Turmalina Metals
