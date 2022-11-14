Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 362,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

