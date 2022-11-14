Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
See Also
