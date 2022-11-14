Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

