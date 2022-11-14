Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

UNP stock opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

