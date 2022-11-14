United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

UG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

