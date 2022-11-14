United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of United Natural Foods worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 103,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $46.55. 13,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

