United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

URI stock opened at $349.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $389.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

