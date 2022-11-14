Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.59% of Universal Electronics worth $37,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

UEIC opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 million, a P/E ratio of 278.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

