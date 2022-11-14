Unizen Price Reaches $0.0590 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $1.38 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.