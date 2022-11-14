UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 643,778 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

About UserTesting

In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

