Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

VACC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,353. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.22. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

In other Vaccitech news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $73,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $88,958. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccitech stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 13.96% of Vaccitech worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

