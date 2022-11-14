Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,007 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $13.60.
Several research analysts have commented on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Valneva Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
