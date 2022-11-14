Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $58.80. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.