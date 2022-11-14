Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,713,982 shares.The stock last traded at $153.43 and had previously closed at $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

