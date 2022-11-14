Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 398,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO remained flat at $38.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

