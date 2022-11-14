Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

